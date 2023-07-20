Police: Man lights fire in Kroger

Jul. 20—ASHLAND — An Ashland man started a fire while stealing a cell phone at the downtown Kroger Wednesday evening, according to court records.

Michael D. Fields, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted on the arson charge, he could face up to 50 years in prison.

According to a criminal citation, Ashland City Police and Fire responded to the grocery store at 711 Martin Luther King Blvd. for reports of the fire at the cell phone kiosk near the service desk.

Police said surveillance footage showed Fields approached the display, lit a box on fire, and then walked out of the store with a $30 cell phone.

Court records show police estimated there were 165 customers and 18 employees inside the store at the time of the fire.

Officers have had multiple interactions with Fields in the past, so officers immediately identified him from the footage, police said.

Fields was apprehended in the 2000 block of Greenup Avenue, where he was found with the cell phone and a lighter, court records show.

Police said he confessed to setting the fire and stealing the phone.

