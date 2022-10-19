Police: Man linked to regional jewelry thefts stole over $20,000 worth of merch from Auburn Mall

Authorities arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a necklace and bracelet worth over $20,000 from a local mall.

Jaquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was charged with larceny over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a license plate violation.

Newsome is also linked to multiple jewelry store thefts across New England, according to Auburn Police Detectives.

Officials say Officer Bresse was patrolling the Auburn Mall parking lot around 4:00 p.m. when he noticed a car illegally parked in the fire lane, facing the wrong way with incorrect license plates.

Knowing this was a common tactic used by thieves looking to get in and out of a store quickly, Officer Bresse monitored the car closely.

A short time later, police say Newsome ran out of the mall and fled in the car. Officer Bresse pursued the suspect and pulled him over on Swanson Road, where Newsome was seen wearing a necklace and bracelet with the tags still attached, according to officials.

Moments later, police say they received a call from a jewelry store at the mall reporting a man had just stolen a necklace and bracelet worth nearly $21,499.

Newsome was arrested without incident and booked at the Auburn Police Department.

His bail was set at $1,040 and he was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon.

No further information was made available.

