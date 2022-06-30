Police: Man linked to robbery, theft cases in Brownsville

Jun. 30—A 31-year-old Brownsville man has been arrested on warrants charging him with aggravated robbery, theft and resisting arrest.

Alton Lalo Gonzalez is accused of stealing merchandise from the Stripes store located at 1544 Palm Boulevard and then robbing this same store on June 14, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Police also allege Gonzalez stole hub caps from a 2007 Cadillac Escalade at the 200 block of West Madison on May 23. Through video surveillance, Gonzalez was observed and identified for the theft, police said.

Sandoval said Gonzalez walked into the Stripes store at about 1:45 a.m. May 12 and selected several items totaling $70 and left without paying for them.

On June 14, almost one month later, he walked into this same Stripe store and started to select items, Sandoval said. When the clerk went up to him, "Gonzalez told the clerk that he had a knife and would use it."

Gonzalez left with $138 worth of items, police said.

The Criminal Investigations Unit and Brownsville police patrol found Gonzalez at the 200 block of West Jefferson on June 24. He was taken into custody and placed in the back seat of a patrol unit, Sandoval said.

However, Gonzalez started kicking the window in an attempt to avoid getting transported to the Brownsville City Jail, Sandoval said.

Gonzalez was arraigned on June 26.

A $50,000 bond was set for the aggravated robbery charge, $20,000 for the two theft charges and a $10,000 bond for resisting transport.