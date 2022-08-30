Police: Man with loaded gun at Decatur-Austin game indicted on 2021 shootings

Aug. 30—A Leighton man already under indictment for shooting into occupied dwellings and vehicles carried a loaded handgun and an extended 13-round ammunition magazine to the football game between Austin and Decatur high schools Friday night, police said.

Marcus Antwan Hampton Jr., 20, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and alteration of the manufacturer's serial number on a firearm. He is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,300 on those charges, police said, but he is now being held without bond on the previous charges.

According to an affidavit filed by Decatur police officer Marcus Smiley, "Hampton dropped an extended magazine on the ground that contained 13 bullets. Hampton was developed as the owner of the magazine. A search of Hampton's articles was conducted. A loaded pistol was retrieved from the waistband of Hampton's clothing."

Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said the Austin High stadium doesn't have metal detectors in use.

According to a bond stipulation by Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott, if Hampton posts bond he is to be supervised by Morgan County Community Corrections with a GPS ankle monitor and cannot have any firearm on his person, in his vehicle or in his residence. He also is not allowed to go onto any property owned, operated or used by Decatur City Schools.

At an initial hearing via video on Monday afternoon, Hampton asked for a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 20.

Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Hampton entered the Austin High football stadium about 7:45 p.m. and was escorted from the stadium by Decatur police officers after Hampton dropped the loaded magazine.

Court records show Hampton was out on bond following his arrest for allegedly shooting into five unoccupied vehicles, three occupied dwellings and one unoccupied building in the 1400 block of Brookline Avenue Southwest in Decatur on March 8, 2021. In the May 2022 term of the Morgan County grand jury, Hampton along with Jimmy Walker Anderson, Shamari D. Pride-Robinson and Shundarrion Jalik Clopton were indicted on the nine felony charges.

On Monday, Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Ben Shiver asked that Hampton's $30,000 bond on those felony charges be revoked. Circuit Judge Stephen F. Brown granted the state's request.

Court documents show Hampton turned 20 on Thursday.

Satterfield said Monday afternoon that Hampton's actions "could have resulted in tragic consequences."

"While most in attendance were oblivious to the incident at the end of the first quarter, our planning and partnerships with first responders and law enforcement made for a successful night," Satterfield said in a written statement. "We will continue to keep the safety of our staff, students and the community at the forefront."

He said Hampton had no known connection to either Austin or Decatur High.

Seventeen police department officers, 21 administrators, two units from Decatur Fire and Rescue and the Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulance Service were in attendance at the game, according to the Decatur City Schools statement. "At no time was the weapon used to threaten participants during the game," the statement said.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said state law allowing concealed carry of firearms without a permit goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

An estimated 5,000 people attended the football game Friday night, according to school officials.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.