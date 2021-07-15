Police: Man loses part of lip during assault

Jul. 14—EAU CLAIRE — A man lost part of his lip during an assault by another man in downtown Eau Claire, police say.

Avey J. Larson, 29, of Fall Creek, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

Larson is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim. He returns to court Aug. 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent on July 6 to talk with a man who said Larson had assaulted him. The man said he was walking in downtown Eau Claire when Larson approached him from behind.

Larson said "this is jail (expletive)," and punched the man in the mouth from behind. The man said Larson also punched him five times the previous night under the Madison Street bridge.

After he was punched in the mouth, the man said Larson then told him that "snitches end up in ditches."

The man's mouth was still bleeding as he was talking to an officer. He was missing a part of his bottom lip that would later require stitches.

Two days later, the man told the officer he had to have 10 stitches put into his mouth. The man signed a release to give the officer access to his medical records.

A second officer found Larson on July 9 and arrested him for the assault as well as an out-of-state warrant. Larson denied being involved with the assault.

Larson was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited Larson from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charge, Larson could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.