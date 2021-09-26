Police: Man loses several teeth in EC bar fight

Sep. 25—EAU CLAIRE — A man lost several teeth during a fight outside an Eau Claire tavern, police say.

Darrius D. Johnson, 23, of Independence, and Derrick T. Williams, 25, 301 Twin Oak Drive, Altoona, were each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Johnson also faces a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting an officer.

Williams also faces a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Leah M. Pederson, 28, 640 W. Grand Ave., faces misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

Johnson and Williams are free on $3,000 and $2,000 signature bonds, respectively. Both men are prohibited from having contact with the victims. Johnson also cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns. Williams cannot commit any acts or threats of violence against anyone.

Johnson returns to court Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing. Williams returns to court Nov. 3.

Pederson is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Oct. 26.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were called to Scooters Bar at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday on a report of multiple people fighting and one man laying on the ground.

A woman said she, a female friend and a man were at a nearby bar when the female friend gave them a ride to Galloway Street so they could pick up the man's vehicle.

When they got to the parking lot, Johnson approached the three of them. Johnson is the female friend's ex-boyfriend.

A fight ensued between the three people in the car and the three co-defendants.

The man was eventually attacked by Johnson, Williams and Pederson. The man was out of breath and there was blood on the pavement under him. He had multiple cuts and abrasions on his face, forehead and right elbow. His mouth was bleeding and he had several teeth missing from the top of his mouth.

Police reviewed video footage from nearby cameras. Williams and Johnson can be clearly seen hitting and kicking the man in the head. Pederson can also be seen instigating a fight.

Police apprehended the three co-defendants at the scene.

Johnson and Williams are being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Johnson was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in May 2020 in Eau Claire County. Williams was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in May 2019 in Eau Claire County.