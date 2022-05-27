Police: Man lying in a blanket near Carolina Beach Road struck, killed by 18-wheeler

One man is dead after he was struck by an 18-wheeler Thursday, May 26, 2022, near Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, police responded to the 2600 block of Carolina Beach Road around 7:18 a.m. Thursday where a man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by an 18-wheeler.

WPD identified the victim as 36-year-old James Jenkins.

An initial investigation showed the man was lying in a blanket in a public vehicular area when he was struck, the release said.

A WPD spokesperson clarified to the StarNews that the man was lying behind a building nearby a loading dock.

The driver of the vehicle has not been charged at this time, according to WPD, and an investigation is ongoing.

