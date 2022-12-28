Police: Man with machete expected to face felony charges

Utica police said a man wielding a machete in the Cornhill area will face felony criminal mischief charges.

The unidentified man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a mental health evaluation after an hours-long standoff with officers Tuesday afternoon, police said. Charges are expected to be filed after the man is released, police said.

Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes during the incident. Police said the man walked down State Street with a machete – then went into his home on Cottage Place and refused to come out.

Crisis negotiators were called in to assist. After several hours, the man was taken into custody.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Man with machete in Utica NY expected to face felony charges: Police