Police: Man made threats with a knife outside Sojourner House

Dec. 9—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man faces six criminal charges after police say he threatened two other men with a knife while they were standing in line outside of the Sojourner House in downtown Eau Claire.

David L. Espey, 52, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $1,500 cash bail was set for Espey, which prohibits him from having contact with the two men or the Sojourner House. He must also not possess weapons or knives, and cannot engage in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

Espey was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

Espey returns to court Dec. 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to the Sojourner House on Wednesday for a reported fight in progress. One of the parties had a knife.

A man told officers he was standing in line, waiting to get inside the building, when Espey pulled a knife on him and said he was going to get him.

The man said he grabbed Espey's wrists and tried to wrestle him to the ground. At some point, the man said, Espey lost the knife and a Sojourner House staff member secured it until police arrived.

A second man told officers he was also involved in the incident. He said he saw Espey pull the knife on the first man. He did not know what, if anything, started the fight.

A female witness said Espey was holding the second man against a wall. When Espey attempted to stab the second man, both men went to the ground. The witness said a staff member grabbed the black butterfly knife and held it for the police.

A second female witness said she heard the first man say something about Espey, who then began an argument with the first man. She said Espey then pulled a knife on the first man and waved it around like he was going to cut him.

Espey said the second man had been hitting the bottom of his feet for no reason. But he denied ever having any weapons.

Story continues

Police searched Espey and found a glass pipe, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Sojourner House staff gave police the knife that was involved in the incident.

Espey was arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

At the time of this incident, Espey was free on bond for two pending misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of the bond, Espey was not to have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.

If convicted of the two felony charges, Espey could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.