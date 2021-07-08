Police: Man nearly ran over bike officers, spectators for Kettering's Go 4th fireworks

Jul. 8—A 20-year-old Centerville man is accused of nearly running over Kettering police officers and spectators Sunday night at Kettering's Go 4th fireworks show in Delco Park.

Frederick Lamont Butts Jr. drove a red 2016 Hyundai at 9:55 p.m. in the area of Delco Park when he drove through the barricades to stop traffic and at high speed drove through a crowd of several hundred pedestrians on the roadway, according to a statement of facts filed Tuesday in Kettering Municipal Court.

"The defendant then bypassed the barricades set up at the entrance to Delco Park by driving over the curb, nearly striking several more pedestrians," the document stated.

Butts nearly struck several Kettering officers on bicycles who tried to stop him from driving, police said.

A marked Kettering police cruiser with its overhead lights and siren activated tried to stop Butts by blocking the front end of the Hyundai.

"However, the defendant made a sharp right turn to bypass the marked police vehicle, accelerated at a high rate of speed, nearly striking more bike officers and several pedestrians,' the court record stated.

Butts was taken into custody when the Hyundai finally came to a stop in a parking lot inside Delco Park.

There were no injuries reported.

He was booked into the Kettering City Jail and then transferred to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held on two counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Butts is next scheduled to appear Wednesday in Kettering Municipal Court.