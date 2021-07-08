Police: Man nearly ran over bike officers, spectators for Kettering's Go 4th fireworks

Jul. 8—A 20-year-old Centerville man is accused of nearly running over Kettering police officers and spectators Sunday night at Kettering's Go 4th fireworks show in Delco Park.

Frederick Lamont Butts Jr. drove a red 2016 Hyundai at 9:55 p.m. in the area of Delco Park at high speed through the barricades designed to stop traffic, according to a statement of facts filed Tuesday in Kettering Municipal Court.

Butts drove through a crowd of several hundred pedestrians on the roadway and "multiple officers tried to stop" the car, police and court records show.

"The defendant then bypassed the barricades set up at the entrance to Delco Park by driving over the curb, nearly striking several more pedestrians," the document stated.

Butts nearly struck several Kettering officers on bicycles who tried to stop him from driving, police said. A lieutenant, a sergeant and a detective were among seven Kettering police personnel listed as victims, according to the incident report.

A marked Kettering police cruiser with its overhead lights and siren activated tried to stop Butts by blocking the front end of the Hyundai.

"However, the defendant made a sharp right turn to bypass the marked police vehicle, accelerated at a high rate of speed, nearly striking more bike officers and several pedestrians," the court record stated.

Butts was taken into custody when the Hyundai finally came to a stop in a parking lot inside Delco Park, records show.

There were no injuries reported.

Butts was booked into the Kettering City Jail and then transferred to the Montgomery County Jail. On Wednesday county records indicated he was being held on $275,000 bailbut he was not listed in custody on Thursday.

He is expected to be charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business, according to jail records.

Butts is next scheduled to appear Wednesday in Kettering Municipal Court.