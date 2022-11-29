Police: Man at next gas station pump had nearly 85 grams of methamphetamine in car

Nov. 29—An expired inspection sticker led to more serious charges for a Titusville man when Meadville city police allegedly found nearly 85 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle after he fueled up next to officers at a downtown gas station last week.

Rusty Jay Bingman, 48, who resides in the 46900 block of Keyes Road, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on one felony, two misdemeanor and one summary charge.

Bingman was filling the tank of his recently purchased 2004 GMC Envoy at Country Fair, 333 North St., when the officer pumping gas at the next pump noticed the expired inspection sticker, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

Once the tank was full, Bingman pulled into a parking space in front of the convenience store, according to police, and officers activated their vehicle's lights and initiated a traffic stop, police reported. Bingman told the officers he had purchased the vehicle less than two weeks earlier and had not noticed the out-of-date inspection.

Scratching his lottery tickets, Bingman allowed the officers to search the SUV, where they found one baggie of methamphetamine inside a pack of cigarettes and another inside a coffee cup, according to the affidavit. Together, the two bags contained 84.35 grams of the substance,

When questioned, Bingman told the officers that the drugs were not his and had been left in the vehicle by an acquaintance, police reported.

Bingman faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces a summary charge for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled before Pendolino on Dec. 7.

Bingman remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

