Police: Man offering to do yard work steals wallet, disturbs luggage after being invited inside home

Whitehall Borough police are looking for a man they say was going door to door offering to do yard work but reportedly stole a wallet and went through a resident’s luggage after being invited inside.

Police said the man was going door to door through the neighborhood near Our Lady of Hope - St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church on Saturday.

According to police, the man asked to use the bathroom at one of the houses and was invited inside. The resident later discovered her luggage was disturbed and her wallet was missing.

Police said the man was described as between 16-20 years old with bushy hair. He was wearing a light blue shirt with a distinct black print and brown shorts.

If you know the identity of this male or if he knocks on your door within the next few days, please contact the Whitehall Police Department at 412-884-1100.

Whitehall police are asking that you do not confront him and instead provide police with a description and location.

