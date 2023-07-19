Police lights

A man is in custody after police say he shot at police Tuesday night.

The incident happened about 6:15 p.m. in the area of Fields Street and North Holland Street in Dallas.

A call came in to 911 regarding an alleged neighbor pointing a gun at them.

Upon arrival, two Dallas police officers encountered a white male holding an object that appeared to be a firearm, according to a press release from Gaston County Police.

As officers arrived, they reportedly encountered a man, later identified as William Thad McMickle, who then fired a weapon, police said in a press release.

Both officers returned fire, the release said.

McMickle reportedly retreated into a nearby house and a short standoff ensued. After approximately 30 minutes, McMickle was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.

McMickle, 56, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He is currently held without bond in the Gaston County jail.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation, which is standard procedure.

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A Crimestoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police: Man, officers exchange gunfire in Dallas