Police: Man passed out from drugs with young girl in backseat

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
May 28—MILTON — A Montandon man was allegedly found passed out in a vehicle from drugs with his young daughter in the backseat, according to state police at Milton.

Trooper Matthew Hill charged Dalton James Smith, 29, of Montandon, with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and one misdemeanor count of child endangerment. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Hill reported Northumberland County Children and Youth worker Lisa Musser found Smith passed out in the driver's seat of his vehicle while parked in West Chillisquaque Township at 6:14 p.m. March 23. Smith allegedly drove away from the scene when Musser tried to get the girl out of the vehicle.

Hill later that day talked to Smith at his residence. Smith said a woman attempted to take his daughter out of his vehicle. He said he drank one beer that day and had relapsed on heroin a month ago, police said.

Smith allegedly showed signs of impairment. A blood test showed Smith had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system, police said.

Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. June 9 in front of Diehl.

