Police: Man passed out high with kids in house

Feb. 1—ASHLAND — A man on Shopes Creek was charged this week after deputies said he passed out on drugs and his children couldn't wake him up.

According to the Boyd County's Sheriff's office, 38-year-old James P. Allen was found Monday evening by his 10-year-old son on the couch unresponsive. A 6-year-old child was also in the home at the time, according to deputies.

Boyd County EMS and deputies arrived on the scene as the children's grandmother, who the son had called initially, was gathering their belongings.

A deputy initially smelled marijuana, but observed Allen had pinpoint pupils and slurred speech — both markers of opioid intoxication.

Court records show Allen told the officer he smoked some weed, but a patdown turned up a baggie of heroin.

Allen told the deputy he didn't know he had that in his pocket, records show. The deputy also noted white powder on Allen's nose, matching the dope found in his pocket, records show.

A search of the back porch also turned up a cut straw containing powder, used to sniff the drugs, records show.

Allen was charged with simple possession of heroin and endangering the welfare of a minor.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com