Police: Man pistol-whipped by 3 males during carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood

Police are investigating a reported carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Herschel Street just before 4 p.m.

Officers found a male victim who was bleeding from the head at the scene. He told police he was approached by three other males, all with guns, and was pistol-whipped.

The victim said one of the suspects drove off in his car while the two others fled on foot. The vehicle was found a short time later.

The car was towed for processing, police said.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene after he refused to be taken to a hospital.

Plainclothes detectives are investigating.

