Police: Man provided drugs, had sex with teen runaway

Mar. 27—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man provided methamphetamine to and had sex with a 16-year-old female runaway from the Eau Claire Academy, police say.

Nathan T. Starks, 26, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of child enticement and felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and trafficking of a child.

Starks is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police detective learned in November that the girl ran away from the Eau Claire Academy on Sept. 17 and contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Starks.

During a Dec. 4 interview with investigators, the girl said she stayed at a woman's apartment for three days before Starks arrived to pick her up.

The girl said Starks took her to his friend's apartment where she injected methamphetamine for the first time.

Starks tried to get her to inject the drug and then tried to touch her, she said.

The girl described Starks as a homeless man with no money, and that all he did was use methamphetamine.

When he picked her up, Starks told the girl he was told to do whatever he wanted with her.

The girl said she told Starks she was 18 years old because she did not want him to know she was a runaway.

The girl said Starks would shoot her up with methamphetamine and then they would have sex.

The girl said she had sex with Starks three times in the four days they were together. She said using methamphetamine probably influenced her decision to have sex with Starks.

The girl said she didn't have sex with anybody else during the time she was on the run.

At one point, another man offered Starks and the girl $1,000 to record them having sex. He would then put it online.

The girl said Starks wanted her to do it because he wanted the money.

The girl said she did not do this and was not going to do this.

The girl said she always got the impression from Starks that he believed she was always lying about something because he kept asking her about her family.

If convicted of all the charges, Starks could be sentenced to up to 110 years in prison.