Police: Man pulled knife on clerk over Twisted Tea

Jul. 20—WATERTOWN — A man was charged with robbery Thursday morning after he allegedly pulled a knife on a store clerk over a Twisted Tea drink and then walked away with it.

Justin M. Petterson, 21, 1708 Ohio St., was charged by city police with first-degree robbery, a felony, second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, also a misdemeanor.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Watertown police say Mr. Petterson went into the 7/11 on Factory Street and grabbed a Twisted Tea alcoholic drink. He allegedly went to the clerk and placed roughly a dollar on the counter — the tea is worth $3.60 — and then began walking out.

The clerk, according to city police, decided to confront Mr. Petterson, who then allegedly pulled a knife on the employee. Mr. Petterson then allegedly left with the drink. He was arrested for the alleged offense shortly after the incident and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.