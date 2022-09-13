Police: Man pulls knife over dog urine

Sep. 13—ASHLAND — An argument over a dog peeing in a hallway Friday at the Hillcrest Apartments led to a man pulling a knife, according to Ashland Police.

In an arrest citation, city police stated Matthew A. Summers, 26, of Ashland, got into it with a woman and a man over letting their dog take a leak in the hallway.

Summers freely admitted to the law that during the argument, he pulled out a shiv and held it to the man's throat, according to court records.

The suspect turned over the blade to police and was taken into custody, records show.

Summers was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony. He has since been released on bond.