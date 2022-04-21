Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Apr. 21—Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville.

However, they need the public's help identifying the suspect.

According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.

The assault was reported that day, but as of Thursday, there have been no leads in identifying the suspect, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, the department's public information officer.

According to police, "the male subject got up from the table and started assaulting another customer. The male subject then exited the location and left the area."

"The only other detail we can release is that the victim told the suspect's child to be quiet because they were trying to eat," Sandoval said. "And the subject got mad and went over there and started punching the victim."

Sandoval told The Brownsville Herald that the victim is left with "a couple bruises but is fine."

Video provided by police showing the suspect is available on https://youtu.be/7ini1CgIF-4

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com or by calling (956)546-TIPS (8477).

"The information you provide could earn you a cash reward," the police advised.

Calls to the tip line remain confidential.