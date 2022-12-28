Police: Man punched, pushed woman out of moving car in Archbald on Christmas Eve

Dec. 27—A 38-year-old man faces aggravated assault and other charges for pushing a woman out of a moving vehicle and beating her on Christmas Eve, Archbald police wrote in charging documents.

Police arrested Thomas Swendsen, whose listed address on a criminal complaint is that of a Scranton Carbondale Highway motel, after the motel's owner reported Saturday a woman screaming for help in one of the rooms.

The woman, Kristie Bishop, said in a written statement to police that Swendsen punched her in the left eye and in the mouth early Saturday morning after they left a bar, police said.

Swendsen also repeatedly punched her in the leg as he was driving and, as they neared the motel, opened the car door and pushed her out of the vehicle as it was traveling approximately 35-40 mph, police wrote in an affidavit. Bishop said she rolled about 10 times, hitting her head, knees and arms.

She further stated that Swendsen forced her into a room at the motel, put his hands over her mouth four times, pulled her hair out in several spots, threatened to kill her and wouldn't let her leave, police said.

Bishop was transported via ambulance to Geisinger Community Medical Center to be checked for possible broken ribs.

Swendsen refused to submit a written statement to police. Police charged him with a felony count of aggravated assault, four felony counts of strangulation, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment.

He remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.

