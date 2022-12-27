Police: Man rams cart through sporting goods store, points pellet rifle at officers

Seattle police arrested a man who they say rammed a shopping cart through a window at a closed sporting goods store and later pointed what appeared to be a rifle — but turned out to be a pellet gun — at officers.

At 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a burglary at the store in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street in West Seattle after the man was seen entering the store after ramming a cart through a window.

When police arrived and spoke to the man, he pointed what appeared to be a rifle at officers and then went back inside the store.

Eventually, the man left the store carrying a pellet rifle, firearm ammunition, boots, two coats and a baseball bat.

He was arrested and police recovered the items.

Officers booked him into the King County Jail on burglary and assault charges.