Police: Man ran over ex-girlfriend with van

Jul. 6—WILKES-BARRE — A city man surrendered Tuesday on an arrest warrant charging him with assaulting his ex-girlfriend with his van last month.

Donaldo E. Maradiaga, 43, ran over the woman when he fled her residence in the area of North Pennsylvania Avenue and John Street on June 20, according to court records.

Maradiaga was accompanied by Attorney David V. Lampman II when he was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal trespass and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A motorist traveling on North Pennsylvania Avenue called 911 when she observed a woman laying on John Street at North Pennsylvania Avenue at about 11:18 p.m.

The motorist told police she observed a cargo-style van make a left turn from John Street with the passenger side door open. When the motorist turned to look up John Street, she noticed the woman on the ground in a fetal position.

Police said several trash cans were knocked over in the area.

The woman later told police Maradiaga moved out of her residence when she ended their relationship. She claimed Maradiaga still had a key to her residence and was awakened finding him in her bedroom, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint stated the woman reported Maradiaga was carrying a knife and a machete, telling her: "I came here to kill you."

The woman told police Maradiaga terrorized her to the point she could not remember the passcode to her cell phone to call 911, and pretended she was talking to police.

Maradiaga allegedly left the house but returned, at which time the woman claimed he shoved her to the floor and slapped her several times before he began to leave.

She attempted to stop Maradiaga from leaving, hoping police would appear, and entered the passenger side of his van to get the keys from the ignition, the complaint says.

Maradiaga pushed the woman out of the vehicle and accelerated, running over her with the van, according to the complaint.

Police said city emergency medical technicians evaluated the woman who was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.