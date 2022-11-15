Police: Man who raped woman after Wollaston station abduction tried to kidnap another

QUINCY − Police say a woman in her 60s was found in Brockton almost 12 hours after she was kidnapped from the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, tied up, raped and abandoned in a Lowe's parking lot Saturday. A Quincy man, who police say tried to kidnap another woman minutes before, was arrested Sunday and is being held without bail.

Christian M. Lynch, 45, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, rape, attempted kidnapping, strangulation, assault with intent to rape and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

A 64-year-old woman was walking her usual route to the Wollaston MBTA station at about 7 a.m. Saturday when, while walking past a light blue car, a man jumped out, grabbed her and shoved her into the backseat of his car, court documents say. The man, whom MBTA Transit Police identified the next day as Lynch, handcuffed her hands and ankles together, then used duct tape to cover her mouth and eyes before driving her to a house she told police was "very far" away.

While there, she was repeatedly raped, choked and sexually assaulted, prosecutors said. Almost 12 hours later, at about 6 p.m. Saturday, she was dropped off in a parking lot at Westgate Mall in Brockton, where a passerby stopped to help. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center by ambulance.

Investigators, who used security camera footage from the station to find out what happened to the victim, said Quincy police officers arrested Lynch after identifying his car from the video. They followed the Hyundai Genesis, registered in Georgia, from a home on East Elm Street in Quincy to the 7-Eleven in Wollaston on Sunday morning and arrested Lynch, who later identified himself in the surveillance video.

Lynch told police the woman "came on to him," the court documents show, and that he didn't believe there was anything "philosophically" wrong with the interaction. After saying he was tired of online dating, he told police, "This is me going out into the world getting a date," a police report reads.

Investigators say there is a video recording of Lynch trying to abduct another woman about 10 minutes before the victim was taken. When asked about it by police, "Lynch stated he 'let her go' because he 'thought people would hear her scream,'" court documents say.

At a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 23, a judge will decide whether Lynch poses a danger to the public. If he is deemed dangerous, he will be held without bail. If not, prosecutors and Lynch's lawyer will negotiate the terms of his release.

