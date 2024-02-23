Police say man rapes woman by convincing her he’s possessed, threatening fake wife and child

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Logan City Police arrested a man after they say he manipulated a woman into thinking he was possessed and would harm his nonexistent wife and child if she did not have sex with him.

Police say a woman called to report she was raped on Feb. 14 by someone she had worked with. She said he called her and “threatened to physically hurt his wife and adopted daughter if she did not have sex with him,” the probable cause stated.

She also allegedly said she heard a snap on the phone which he said was one of his wife’s bones “and asked her if she wanted there to be another one.” She said she agreed to do what he said to protect his wife.

Jarek Anthony Lindholm, 21, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of rape, object rape and forcible sodomy. He denied the allegations, saying she was not his type and had never had sex with her, according to the probable cause statement.

During their time working together, the victim said Lindholm told her he had accessed a different dimension and has been in contact with Leviathan, a biblical sea monster. “She advised Jarek sometimes gets possessed by Leviathan and makes him do things,” the probable cause reads.

When first asked if she believed him, police say she said yes, adding “We don’t know what is out in the world.”

She said she had communicated often with Lindholm’s wife and child mostly through text messages from the same number as Jarek’s. She said she also was shown pictures of the wife, Addison, and talked to her on the phone. However, she did say Addison’s voice sounded low but never thought anything of it.

On the day of the alleged rape, the victim said Leviathan (Lindholm) contacted her and she complied because “she was scared he was going to continue to hurt Addison.”

Lindholm allegedly told police “he could not remember the three hours of [which] Leviathan took over.” Police say he told them he started hearing “Leviathan in his head about a year ago” but said the demon never told him to do anything sexual.

He also allegedly told police he hears voices from Chloe and Addison but “admitted they did not exist,” according to the probable cause statement.

Police report finding several searches on his devices, including searches about rape and law enforcement questioning during a rape investigation as well as attorneys in the area. Police say Lindholm does not appear to be mentally stable.

He is booked in the Cache County Jail.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

If you or someone you know needs help related to mental health, call the SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the Utah hotline at 866-903-3787.

