Police: Man rear-ended car, caused it to flip onto its top on purpose

Dec. 21—A 51-year-old Harrison Twp. man is accused of rear-ending a car Saturday and then pushing it over a curb to intentionally cause it to flip.

Bail was set at $50,000 for Shannon Drew Leonard during his arraignment Monday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court for one count of felonious assault.

Dayton police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a two-car crash at the intersection of South Smithville Road and Burkhardt Avenue.

When police arrived, one vehicle was on its top and the two drivers were arguing, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

Witnesses reported that after the rear-end crash, Leonard continued to push "the other vehicle over the curb and intentionally caused it to flip," the report stated.

The other driver said he was headed south on South Smithville Road when he was suddenly rear-ended.

Leonard told police that he had been following the other driver for two hours before the crash, and that the other man has been parked in front of his house stalking him for weeks.

Leonard is scheduled to appear Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing in Dayton Municipal Court.