Police: Man recorded up woman's dress inside store

May 19—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Surveillance cameras inside Walmart Supercenter recorded a man kneeling next to a woman secretly using his cell phone to record up her dress, according to court records.

John Edwin Chimbay Lucero, 23, of Mahanoy City, was then recorded reviewing the videos as the woman notified store staff, court records say.

Lucero was arraigned on four counts of invasion of privacy by photographing or filming intimate parts of another person and one count each of harassment and disorderly conduct. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police said the alleged incident occurred Friday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A township police officer was inside the store on an unrelated retail theft complaint when he was notified by store staff a woman was claiming a man was taking illicit photos of her. When she described the man, surveillance camera operators spotted the man, identified as Lucero, was still inside the store.

A live surveillance feed showed Lucero walking from the electronics department and randomly removed a pair of shorts, "in a nonchalant manner" without looking at the price tag and size, the complaint says.

Lucero was observed via surveillance cameras of waiting outside a fitting room where he removed a cell phone from his pocket and opened up three videos looking up the woman's dress, according to the complaint.

Earlier footage showed Lucero in the electronics department in direct proximity of the woman kneeling in such a manner that would make recording up her dress possible, the complaint says.