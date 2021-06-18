Police: Man repeatedly sold cocaine in EC area

Jun. 18—EAU CLAIRE — A man who police say repeatedly sold cocaine in the Eau Claire area faces seven criminal charges.

Zebulon H. Robinson, 39, 2652 Seymour Road, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of cocaine delivery, felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $25,000 cash bail was set for Robinson, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.

Robinson returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Investigators with the West Central Drug Task Force arranged three controlled cocaine buys in Eau Claire between Robinson and confidential police informants on April 30, May 4 and May 26.

Following those three cocaine purchases, police obtained a GPS warrant for Robinson's car.

The GPS tracker was placed on the car on May 28, and police could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

An informant told police on June 8 that arrangements were being made to buy two to four ounces of cocaine from Robinson.

The informant confirmed the next day that a substantial amount of cocaine would be purchased from Robinson for $1,500 an ounce.

Robinson's vehicle was pulled over by authorities on June 9 for traffic violations.

A police dog exhibited a positive alert to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Robinson admitted he had drugs in his possession.

Four plastic bags containing 82 grams of cocaine were removed from his pants pocket. Robinson also had $1,418 in cash in his pocket.

Robinson said he had bought an ounce of cocaine earlier and had mixed it with baking soda. He said the cash was from casino winnings.

Robinson said he knew it looked like a lot of cocaine but that only an ounce of what authorities collected from him was actually cocaine.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at Robinson's residence. They found a digital scale with white residue, a handgun and 10 pieces of miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

If convicted of the felony charges, Robinson could be sentenced to up to 54 years in prison.