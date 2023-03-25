Police: Man reported being shot while walking in Canton
CANTON − A 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his lower back sought treatment at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.
The man reported that he had been shot while walking in the 1400 block of Gibbs Avenue NE, Sgt. Eric Vanover said. It's not clear what time before 9:30 a.m. the shooting happened or if the person who fired the shots was in a vehicle.
The victim said he didn't know who shot him and was generally uncooperative, Vanover added.
The location is about a block away from Gibbs Elementary School.
Vanover said early Saturday afternoon that police have no suspects, and that detectives are investigating.
