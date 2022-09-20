Police: Man rides from McDowell County to Tazewell County on ATV after being shot

Sep. 20—BLUEFIELD, Va. — An investigation was continuing Tuesday after a man who had been shot in McDowell County rode a four-wheeler to a friend's home in neighboring Tazewell County, Va.

"We did have a gentleman who had gunshot wounds come into our county and we received a 911 call about it," Sheriff Brian Hieatt of Tazewell County said. "When we started investigating, we found it happened in McDowell County."

The gunshot victim, an adult male, had ridden a four-wheeler to a friend's home in a Boissevain, Va. area, Hieatt said.

"All we did is get him medical help and determined it happened over there (McDowell County)," he said.

There was a plan to set up a helicopter landing site at Graham Middle School in Bluefield, Va. and fly the man to a hospital, but the weather was too bad for a MedFlight, Hieatt said.

Detachment Commander Sgt. R.A. Marsh with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment said the call was received around 8:40 p.m. Monday. The shooting occurred at Peel Chestnut Road in the Maybeury area of McDowell County.

According to preliminary information, the incident was domestic related. The man, whose name had been been released, had an domestic argument with a female individual. The gunshot victim, who was intoxicated, stole an ATV and was shot while fleeing, Marsh said.

The man was taken to Princeton Community Hospital where troopers interviewed him and served him with a domestic violence petition, Marsh said.

The case is still under investigation. Trooper J.B. Fox is the investigating officer.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com