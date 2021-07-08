Police: Man robbed Market Basket cashier

Jul. 8—SALEM, N.H. — Police are searching for a man who robbed Market Basket, 167 South Broadway, as the store was closing Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Jason Smith, the unidentified man demanded money from a cashier near the entrance and ran away with some cash at about 9 p.m. No weapons were involved, police said.

Responding officers were told the suspect was between 5-feet 9-inches and 6-feet tall. He's said to be of average build with a gray or white beard. His age is estimated between 40 and 55 years old.

A police log says the suspect got away in an older model green Pontiac.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem police at 603-893-1911.