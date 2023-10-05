Police say a man robbed a metro Atlanta bank. They found him setting his sister’s home on fire

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges for his involvement in an alleged bank robbery.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, on Wednesday, the United States Marshals Service asked the South Metro SWAT Team, to help with the arrest of a wanted fugitive.

Officials said, Jimmie Lee Allen, 24, was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection with an alleged bank robbery in metro Atlanta.

He was also wanted on a federal probation violation, attempted murder, robbery, and illegal discharge of a weapon in Alabama.

Officers were able to pinpoint Allen’s location at his sister’s home on Magnolia Lane in Fairburn. As authorities began conducting a search warrant, police said Allen began shooting.

Authorities said an officer on the scene returned fire, but Allen was not hit. In a desperate attempt to get away from police, Allen barricaded himself inside the home and intentionally started a fire upstairs, according to officials.

SWAT team members reportedly continued negotiating with Allen, urging him to surrender.

Allen got out of the burning home by jumping from the second-story window, police said.

He was immediately arrested and taken to a nearby hospital due to serious injuries from smoke inhalation.

Fairburn firefighters arrived and were able to control and put out the fire.

South Fulton officials said as the investigation remains ongoing, more charges against Allen are likely. An administrative review will be executed for the officer firing his gun, as required by policy.

