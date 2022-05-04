Police: Man robbed of moped at gunpoint in Somerville

Police in Somerville are seeking the identity of two men they say robbed a man of his moped at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 3:42 p.m. April 20 in the area of Broadway and Franklin Street.

Police say the men were riding a moped together and followed the victim to his home. One of the men went up to him, pointed a gun at him and stole his moped, while the other rode off, according to police.

The men then traveled east toward Charlestown, police say.

Anyone with information, please contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600.

