Police: Man robbed Moxham store at gunpoint

Nov. 1—Johnstown police are searching for the man who they say robbed a Moxham business on Thursday, taking $10,000 at gunpoint.

City police detectives said Calvin Wright, 35, of the 100 block of Dupont Street, walked into the Smoke'n Skills store at the corner of Central Avenue and Ohio Street just after midnight.

Wright allegedly walked to the counter, pulled a handgun and cocked the hammer, demanding money from the cashier. Wright fled with the money bag.

Wright, who is also known as "Money," was charged with two counts of robbery, and one count each of illegally possessing a firearm, theft and receiving stolen property.

A cashier said Wright was a regular customer.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.