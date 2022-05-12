Police: Man robbed woman at gunpoint, took her car

May 12—A suspect in a carjacking this month in Vernon told an officer who pulled him over later on Interstate 84 that he had never been to the town and didn't know where it was.

Once police confiscated his phone, however, they found a Google Maps notification with instructions to turn on Dobson Road in Vernon around the same time a woman reported being robbed at gunpoint on the street, according to a police affidavit.

The man, Nathaniel Harrington, 19, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was charged May 2 with first-degree robbery and larceny and conspiracy to commit those crimes, criminal use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on May 20.

The affidavit supporting Harrington's arrest provides the following details:

Around 2:30 a.m. May 2, police were dispatched to the Cumberland Farms gas station on Talcottville Road in response to a robbery. Police met a woman there who said she was robbed at gunpoint and her SUV stolen.

She had left her home around 2 a.m. for work and was driving on Hartford Turnpike when a car pulled out in front of her, then manuevered to stop at an angle to block the road, the woman said.

The two men who exited the car approached her. One of them walked up to her window and pointed a handgun at her head. He demanded she turn over her cellphone and get out of her car, which she did.

One of the men got inside her car and sped away behind the man in the other vehicle. She then walked to the gas station to report what happened.

Vernon police notified nearby departments to look out for the vehicles, and a while later East Hartford police said they had pulled over Harrington, who had a BB gun on his front seat.

Harrington was detained and initially denied having anything to do with the carjacking. While in custody, police could see his phone, which began receiving messages asking if he was OK, and mentioning "snitching."

The victim was driven by the scene in an attempt to identify Harrington, but said at the time she didn't believe he was involved. Harrington was released, but his cellphone was confiscated. The vehicle, which he said belonged to his mother, was towed.

Not much later, Harrington showed up at the State Police Troop H barracks in Hartford and admitted to committing the carjacking.

