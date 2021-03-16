Police: Man robs U.S. Bank branch in Fairborn

Mar. 16—A man handed a note to a teller Monday afternoon when he robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Fairborn, police said.

The robbery was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at the bank at 1 W. Main St.

The robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fairborn police did not provide information initially on the suspect's clothing or approximate height or age.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.