Police: Man runs out back door

Jan. 6—A Greenup County man ran out the back door Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of Howard Drive.

David J. Frazier, 40, of Flatwoods, was charged Tuesday with one count of simple possession of heroin, one count of simple possession of meth, second-degree fleeing and tampering with physical evidence.

Ashland Police said Frazier ran out the back door of a home on Howard Drive when officers served a search warrant. Officers took off after him, and they saw him ditch a bag of dope, according to court records.

Once in custody, court records show officers told Frazier he could be charged with promoting contraband if he didn't turn over any other drugs.

A citation shows Frazier confessed to holding two bags of meth in his watch pocket — an officer found it and put it into evidence.

Frazier is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

