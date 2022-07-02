Police: Man rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head

A man mistakenly shot himself in the head while sitting in a car Friday afternoon, according to investigators.

Lowell Police say they responded to the 300 block of Pawtucket Boulevard shortly after noon for a man with a gunshot wound to the head. They found the man sitting in the passenger seat of a car suffering from serious injuries.

The man was transported via MedFlight to a Boston area hospital. Authorities say the gun unintentionally discharged and the man shot himself by accident.

His condition is currently unknown at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Lowell Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was made available.

