Police: Man says argument about stolen property led to fatal shooting in Pflugerville

A man charged after the shooting death of a driver in Pflugerville told police the incident began after he was accused of stealing property, police said.

Thomas Jackert, 41 was charged with deadly conduct after 38-year-old John Pearson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a truck on Dec. 11 at 202 North Third St. Deadly conduct is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Another man, 36-year-old Joshua Dry, was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Pearson was killed. The charge is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Jackert said he and his roommate were working on a truck in his driveway on Dec. 11 when Dry walked up holding Jackert's dog in one hand and pointing a gun at Jackert with the other hand, an arrest affidavit said.

Jackert said Dry was yelling he wanted his id's back or he was going to shoot Jackert's dog, the affidavit said. It said the driver of a Toyota Tundra truck, later identified as Pearson, then pulled up and aimed a gun through the driver's side window at Jackert.

Jackert said he removed a 9 mm gun he was wearing in a shoulder holster and shot three times at Pearson in the truck, according to the affidavit.

It said the truck went through Jackert's front yard, crossed the street and then struck a house. Jackert told officers that Dry then shot at him twice and Jackert fired back, police said.

Jackert said Dry started running while firing at him and then Dry shot Jackert's dog and dropped the dog, the affidavit said. It said Jackert told officers he kept firing at Dry and believed he hit Dry with one of the shots.

Jackert said he fired three more shots at Dry outside the corner of a house at Fourth and Main streets because Dry kept shooting at him the affidavit said. It said the shots that Jackert fired hit a house.

A witness who had come to borrow a weedeater from Jackert before the incident started told police that he saw Dry appear at Jackert's house pointing a gun at Jackert and holding Jackert's dog, the affidavit said. The witness also said he saw Pearson drive up and point a gun toward Jackert, police said.

Dry, who went to a hospital after receiving a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, later told police that Jackert had stolen some of his property including his id's and his passport, the affidavit said.

Dry said Pearson picked him up in the truck before the shooting, police said. Dry said Pearson saw a truck stolen from Dry in Jackert's driveway, the affidavit said. It said Dry told police he got out of the truck, approached Jackert's house and picked up Jackert's dog but didn't threat the dog or Jackert.

Dry said Jackert started shooting first and that Jackert shot the dog, the affidavit said. Dry said he ran away and Jackert chased him, police said. Dry later said that he had pointed a gun at Jackert as a "scare tactic" to get Dry's property back, according to the affidavit.

Jackert was being held at the Travis County jail on Wednesday with bail set at $50,000 for the deadly conduct charge. Dry, who initially was arrested and held at the Travis County Jail, was not in custody on Wednesday.

