Police say man sent threatening message to cop

Feb. 16—CENTERVILLE — Police say a threatening message sent to a police officer is what has led to a first-degree harassment charge against a Des Moines man.

Nathan David Finch, 41, of Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

According to court filings, Finch sent a message to Centerville Police Officer Jacob Downs, who was involved in the Nov. 21, 2021, officer-involved shooting that killed 45-year-old Kevin Arbogast.

Downs and two other law enforcement officers were cleared by the Iowa Attorney General's Office, who declared the shooting legally justified. Body camera video of the shooting was released by police this week at the request of Arbogast's family and showed police pleading with Arbogast, who was pointing an AR-15 rifle at them, before shooting and killing him.

The court filings say Finch was "an associate" of Arbogast.

In the message sent from Finch to Downs on Feb. 3 via Facebook Messenger included in court documents, Finch said, in part, "You're a dead man walking. Better say goodbye to your loved ones now. Cause they're never gonna find you again."

Finch is being held at the Appanoose County Jail.

