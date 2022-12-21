Police: Man seriously hurt after falling off Lexington’s MLK bridge, getting hit by a car

A man in Lexington was sent to the hospital early Wednesday morning after falling off the Martin Luther King Bridge and being hit by a car, according to police.

Police received the call about the accident at approximately 12:06 a.m. Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department said police were most recently told the man is in critical condition.

Police haven’t yet determined why the man fell off the bridge, Burnett said. After falling off the bridge, the man was hit by a car on Vine Street.

Burnett said the driver who hit the man was cooperative. The road was shut down for a few hours while police investigated but it has fully reopened.