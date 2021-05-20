Police: Man seriously hurt when pinned by car at Hancock transfer station

May 20—HANCOCK — A 73-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle and pinned to the wall of the Hancock Transfer Station, according to police.

Emergency personnel responded to the transfer station at 44 Bennington Road around 3 p.m. for a report that a car had crashed into a building, Hancock police said in a Facebook post Wednesday night. Upon arriving, first responders learned that a 2006 Toyota Prius had hit a pedestrian near the trash compactor, pinning him to the wall, the post says.

Bystanders were able to free the man and give him first aid, according to police. Hancock Fire and Rescue units arrived and continued caring for the man, as well as the driver, an 85-year-old woman, police said.

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian was identified in the post. Hancock police could not provide further details on the incident Thursday morning.

Two ambulances from the Peterborough Ambulance Service also responded. The driver was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital by ambulance, while the pedestrian was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon via DHART helicopter.

The transfer station building was damaged during the incident and closed down Wednesday afternoon to allow for a structural integrity evaluation to be completed, according to police.

"We are hopeful that normal operations will resume on Saturday," the post states.

In addition to units from Hancock, emergency personnel from Peterborough, Bennington and Greenfield also responded.

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson.