Police: Man seriously injured in Downtown Boston stabbing

Authorities are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Crossing.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing around 10:15 p.m. in the area of 373 Washington Street.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

