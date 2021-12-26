Police: Man who served time in 2004 slaying charged with killing girlfriend in Hagerstown

A Greencastle, Pa., man is charged with first-degree murder in the Christmas night shooting death of his girlfriend at her Hagerstown home, according to Hagerstown Police.

Justin Kyle Marshall, 34, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. Sunday by the sheriff's office in Berkeley County, W.Va., in the death of 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet, Hagerstown Police spokeswoman Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said.

Marshall was being held Sunday in the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg, W.Va., without bail, the jail's website shows.

He had been released from prison about two years ago after serving time for a 2004 murder in Hagerstown, and at the time of the Saturday shooting he was wanted on a warrant charging him with assaulting Shifflet in Pennsylvania, Fetchu said.

Tristan Shifflet, 37, was shot and killed at her Hagerstown home Christmas night.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to Shifflet's home in the 300 block of South Burnhans Boulevard and found her with gunshot wound to the neck. She succumbed to her injuries at Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown, Fetchu said

