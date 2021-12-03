A Reading man was indicted this week after police said he set his apartment building on fire after sending a threatening photo of a trash can fire to his ex-fiancé.

Robert Russell, 31, is charged with domestic violence, telecommunications harassment and five counts of aggravated arson.

Firefighters were called Nov. 22 to a fully engulfed apartment at a building on Gahl Terrace

Police say it was Russell's apartment, and that day he was found outside with burns to his clothing and his lower back.

"Mr. Russell admitted to drinking six Mikes Hard Lemonade alcoholic beverages," police reported. "[He] stated the fire was due to negligence of a cigarette."

Investigators then found he had communicating with his ex over Facebook.

In a signed affidavit, Russell's ex-fiancee described what happened:

She wrote that Russell had been agitated and had threatened "to kill my entire immediate family including our 3-year-old son."

She told police that Russell said he planned to call the police and say he had a hostage so they would shoot him.

"He then threatened to start a fire," she said. "He sent me a picture of a small fire."

Officers said his actions created a substantial risk to the other residents of his apartment complex.

Russell is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $402,000 bond. Each of the aggravated arson counts is a felony and carries a sentence of three to 11 years in prison if convicted.

Court records to not have an attorney listed for Russell.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man set apartment on fire taking a threatening picture to send to ex