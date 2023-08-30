Police: Man set church on fire in New Hampshire, tried to break into 7-Eleven next door

A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he intentionally set a church on fire and attempted to break into the convenience store next door last week.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Hudson, NH police officers were flagged down by a man near the intersection of Central Street and Greeley Steet. The man, Mathew Jackson, 29, told officers that the First Baptist Church on Central Street was on fire, police say.

Police say an initial investigation determined that Jackson himself intentionally started the fire, causing serious damage inside the church. Jackson also allegedly caused further damage to the church when he drove his blue Nissan Versa into the side of the building.

While officers investigated the church, they were also alerted to a break-in attempt at the 7-Eleven located next door. Officers found that someone had attempted to break down the convenience store’s front doors with a fire extinguisher, damaging the glass and locks. The extinguisher was also sprayed, coating the parking lot and front of the 7-Eleven with foam.

The cabinet in the parking lot where the extinguisher was kept was also found to be damaged, police say.

Officers developed probable cause that Jackson was behind both the incident at the 7-Eleven and the church.

Jackson was charged with Class A felony arson, Class A felony burglary, three counts of Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, Class A misdemeanor conduct after an accident, and Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest/detention.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Hudson Police Department.

