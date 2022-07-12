Police: Man set fire to house, threatened to kill woman

Jul. 12—PATTON, Pa. — A Patton Borough man was jailed Saturday after he held a woman at gunpoint, threatening to shoot her and himself during a domestic dispute, Patton police allege.

Police charged Justin M. Cunningham, 45, of the 200 block of Mellon Avenue, with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, arson, disorderly conduct, strangulation, disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.

According to a complaint affidavit, police responded to a report of a woman running from a man who was chasing her on an ATV on Mellon Avenue.

The woman told police that Cunningham held her hostage two times and threatened murder-suicide. The woman said that Cunningham set fire inside the residence and poured paint thinner all over the upstairs bedroom after punching her in the head several times, the affidavit said.

Cunningham put the fire out, threatened to kill her and smashed her cellphone, preventing her from calling police.

Cunningham was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.