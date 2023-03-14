Police: Man sexually abused Alzheimer's patient

Mar. 14—ASHLAND — An Ashland man has been accused of sexually abusing an Alzheimer's patient at a local health care facility, according to court records.

Police say when the suspect was questioned about the Sunday incident, he said, "I'm a rapist."

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, Ashland Police were dispatched to Genesis Health for reports of a rape, records show.

Nathaniel R. Lesniak, 26, entered a patient's room, pulled down her underwear and sexually abused her, court records show.

Police said when the victim tried to shove him away, records show he punched her in the stomach. After the victim cried for help, an employee ran into the room and discovered her, records show.

Lesniak was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center Sunday on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. He's being held on a $50,000 bond.