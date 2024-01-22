Police: Man sexually assaulted girl on South Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines

An adult man who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl on a main thoroughfare in Pembroke Pines ran away after the attack, and police are looking to identify him.

The girl was walking in the area of the 1400 block of South Flamingo Road shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday when the man grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth with his hands and pulled her into bushes along the road, where he sexually assaulted her, Pembroke Pines Police said in a news release Monday morning.

The man, who was described as between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a white polo shirt and black jeans, fled south after the attack. Officers did not find him when they searched the area, the release said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com or call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.